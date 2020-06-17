Pelosi Declares ‘A Chokehold Is A Lynching’ And Believes Republicans Will Agree To Ban Them (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she “can’t imagine” Senate Republicans wouldn’t include a chokehold ban in upcoming legislation to address police reform: “Chokehold is a lynching. It’s a strangulation” https://t.co/RwRF3r3dVK pic.twitter.com/2nEwPtPGxg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN Monday that police chokeholds were no different from “a lynching” and that she was confident Republican lawmakers would agree to the ban the police tactic in the Democrats’ impending bill.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked Pelosi, “Would it be a deal-breaker if Senate Republicans don’t include an outright ban on chokeholds?” – READ MORE

