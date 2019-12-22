Pelosi Crows: Trump Will Be ‘Impeached Forever’

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chortled that President Trump will be “impeached forever.”

Speaking in an interview with AP, Pelosi grinned, ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” adding, “If I did nothing else, he saw the power of the gavel there. And it wasn’t me; it was all of our members making their own decision.”

AP gushed, “Not since an earlier era of leaders — like Sam Rayburn, whose name is on a building at the Capitol, or Newt Gingrich, who defined a political movement — has the House speaker wielded such influence … Pelosi’s ability to steer the agenda is shaped in part by her decades in office. She immodestly calls herself a master legislator, but there’s truth in the brag — she brings more legislative experience to her job than those immediate predecessors.” AP quoted, Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public policy at Princeton, enthusing, “She has governed with force and authority … She is likely to go down in history as one of the most effective Speakers.”

Pelosi’s jubilation over impeaching Trump is at direct odds with her desire for Democrats to appear as if the affair were a dead-serious matter. – READ MORE