Pelosi Confesses Her Love for an Accused Domestic Abuser Running for Congress

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that she loves former Florida Congressman Alan Grayson (D-FL), a man who has been accused by an ex-wife of domestic abuse for decades.

“I love Alan Grayson. He was a very progressive member of Congress,” Pelosi said during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.

Grayson served in Congress from 2009-2011 and again from 2013-2017. His 2016 reelection campaign was derailed after an ex-wife came forward and accused Grayson of decades of domestic abuse.

According to Politico: “Rep. Alan Grayson’s ex-wife repeatedly went to police with accusations of domestic abuse over a two-decade period, according to documents she has provided to POLITICO, revelations that come as the Florida congressman enters the final weeks of his Democratic primary campaign for Senate.”

“Lolita Grayson called police on her husband at least two times in Virginia and two more times in Florida, sought medical attention on at least two occasions and said that, in one instance, he had threatened to kill her, according to a police report.” – READ MORE

