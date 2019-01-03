Pelosi Compromise Deal A ‘Non-Starter’; Trump On Shutdown, Border Barrier: ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

The White House on Wednesday called a plan by Rep. Nancy Pelosi a “non-starter” because the compromise spending bill to re-open the federal government does not fund President Trump’s proposed border barrier.

“President Trump made a serious, good faith offer to Democrats to open the government, address the crisis at our border, and protect all Americans. We have heard nothing back from the Democrats, who so far have refused to compromise,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi released a plan that will not re-open the government because it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of our own citizens. The Pelosi plan is a non-starter because it does not fund our homeland security or keep American families safe from human trafficking, drugs, and crime,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trump has invited top Republican and Democratic lawmakers to the White House for a border security briefing from senior Department of Homeland Security officials on Wednesday, which will be held in the Situation Room, a rare move for non-military meetings.

Trump, Sanders said, "remains committed to reaching an agreement that both reopens the government and keeps Americans safe."