Pelosi Claims the ‘Damage’ Trump Has Done to the Country ‘Might Be Irreparable’ If He’s Reelected in 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes that a second term in the Oval Office for President Donald Trump could do “irreparable” harm to the nation.

“Let me just say this, just because the Senate may not have the courage to recognize the president’s violation of the Constitution doesn’t mean that they’re off scot-free. We have to have a very compelling case as we go forward for the American people and for the Senate. So, again, outcomes in the election have nothing — I solemnly swear to uphold the Constitution as long as it doesn’t make a difference in the election. That’s not the oath we take. We’re there to keep the republic or we’re there to play politics with impeachment and that’s not what we’re doing. Facts are there. And we are proceeding to get further evidence as we go forward and it doesn’t hinge on whether Mitch McConnell has the guts to really do what the Constitution requires or what the impact is in the election.”

Pelosi added that she hopes Trump will not be reelected because the “damage” could be “irreparable.”

"The reelection of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States," said Pelosi. "We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he's done so far. I'm not sure, two terms might be irreparable."