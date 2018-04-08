Pelosi Claims ‘Corruption, Cronyism and Incompetence’ in Call for Scott Pruitt’s Resignation

In the midst of a growing number of scandals embroiling EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling for his resignation.

In a statement released Friday, Pelosi said that Pruitt’s “tenure has been a part of the Trump Administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence. Pruitt must resign.”

“Pruitt has displayed a staggering ethical blindness, and his abuses of office are representative of an Administration that uses their powerful positions to enrich themselves and their friends,” she added.

A frequent target of criticism from the left for his work to undo environmental regulations put in place under the Obama administration, Pruitt has since given more ammunition to his detractors through a series of heavily reported scandals. – READ MORE

