Pelosi Changes Her Tune on Tax Cut ‘Crumbs’: ‘We Love When People Get a Bonus’ (VIDEO)
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) seems to be changing her tune on President Trump’s tax cuts after taking criticism from both parties for her “crumbs” comment.
The House minority leader was widely ridiculed by Republicans and even called out by some of her fellow Democrats for saying in January that bonuses given to workers were mere “crumbs.”
“Certainly we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses. But it is incredibly telling that companies by-and-large chose to give out one-time bonuses, and not long-term raises,” Pelosi tweeted. – READ MORE
