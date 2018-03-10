Pelosi Changes Her Tune on Tax Cut ‘Crumbs’: ‘We Love When People Get a Bonus’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) seems to be changing her tune on President Trump’s tax cuts after taking criticism from both parties for her “crumbs” comment.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The House minority leader was widely ridiculed by Republicans and even called out by some of her fellow Democrats for saying in January that bonuses given to workers were mere “crumbs.”

“Certainly we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses. But it is incredibly telling that companies by-and-large chose to give out one-time bonuses, and not long-term raises,” Pelosi tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1