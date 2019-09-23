Pelosi Changes Tune on Impeachment, Has Aggressive New Stance

Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said the Democrat Party’s failure thus far to get President Donald Trump out of the White House amounted to a major “national scandal.”

Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to change her tune on Sunday — and suggest a “whole new stage of investigation” could be approaching.

Pelosi has long resisted calls to go after Trump.

She has stressed caution, care — and has said the move would be divisive for the country and that many Americans don’t want to go down that path.

She has said the move would imperil the electability of moderate Democrats in the House as well, as Fox News pointed out.

In a statement on Sunday, Pelosi now specifically said a whistleblower who reportedly alleged that Trump acted improperly during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be allowed to speak to Congress — and that the full whistleblower complaint must be provided.

Her aggressive new stance collides with top Republicans' positions: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), for example, predicted such a move would backfire for Democrats.