Pelosi Celebrates Moral Victory in NC, Says McCready ‘Won the Campaign’ Despite Losing to a Republican

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) celebrated a moral victory regarding the recent special election in North Carolina — but not an electoral one.

While speaking to reporters days after the heavily-watched re-do race for the Tar Heel State’s 9th Congressional District, Pelosi said that Democrat candidate Dan McCready “did a great job” in his campaign and claimed that he “came out 10 points higher” than the party’s “last three presidential candidates” in the red district.

The House speaker then said that McCready “won the campaign” for the seat despite losing to Representative-elect Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) and claimed that the Democratic candidate “really energized a force” in the district that would contribute to the party’s state and local electoral efforts.

“So he won the campaign,” said Pelosi. “He didn’t win the election but he won the campaign. And he really energized a force out there that made that district much more Democratic for any state-wide or local purposes.” – READ MORE