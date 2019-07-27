Pelosi Calls Out Supreme Court, Says New Ruling on Wall ‘Undermines’ Our Constitution

Pelosi, who did not get her way, is clearly furious President Donald Trump scored this win. It occurred in the same week former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before House Democrats at their insistence — he did not want to do it — to discuss the report he wrapped up some time ago now.

“Our Founders created a democracy, not a monarchy,” the speaker’s statement — dated Saturday, July 27, 2019 — about the new SCOTUS ruling began.

“The Constitution forbids the president from spending funds that were not appropriated by the Congress.”

“It is a shame has to go through all of this red tape to get what is necessary to make our country safe,” said one American citizen about the ruling.

“For months, the president has sought to undermine our military readiness and steal from our men and women in uniform to waste billions on a wasteful, ineffective wall that Congress on a bipartisan basis has repeatedly refused to fund,” she also said.

“The Supreme Court’s decision [on Friday] to allow President Trump to defy the bipartisan will of the Congress and proceed with contracts to spend billions of dollars on his wall undermines the Constitution and the law.”

"House Democrats will continue to fight to uphold our Constitution and protect our democracy as the case continues on appeal," she finished.