Pelosi Calls GOP ‘Xenophobic’ For Amendment Requiring Gun Sellers To Notify ICE When Illegals Buy Guns

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Republicans “xenophobic” for inserting a provision in a House bill that would require vendors conducting background checks to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement when the buyers was an illegal immigrant. That provision was a change from prior policy, that would allow vendors to notify ICE but not require them to do so.

The Republicans had used a motion to recommit before the House’s vote on the legislation, allowing them as the minority party in the House to debate and amend a the bill before the Speaker called for a vote. On Wednesday, the House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which included the GOP’s provision, 240 to 190.

(…)

Pelosi said: No, no. The Republicans will never fail to have their xenophobic motions to recommit as they did last week. It doesn’t matter whether we have a resolution or not. So this has nothing to do with that. This has to do with (Long pause) I see everything as an opportunity. This is an opportunity once again (shaking her fist) to declare strong as possible opposition to anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim statements, white supremist (sic) attitudes, the president may think there are good people on both sides, we don’t share that view. So it has nothing to do with that. However I do grant you that the Republicans will try to put these kinds of statements in their motions to recommit, but that’s housekeeping. That’s not a policy.- READ MORE