Pelosi called ‘Badly Misinformed’ After She Claims FEMA Is Underprepared Due to Border Spending

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kevin McAleenan called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “misinformed” after she claimed FEMA is underprepared.

The state of Florida is currently preparing for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category Five storm that is expected to hit state. Although the storm is expected to skirt the state, rather than make a direct hit, the state is not taking any risks as the powerful storm could still bring extream damage.

Now that the U.S. is facing a pending natural disaster, many have claimed that the decision to move funds from FEMA to the border was a bad idea.

McAleenan, however, claimed Pelosi was “badly misinformed” about the impact on FEMA. During an interview on “Face the Nation,” McAleenan explained why he felt Pelosi was wrong. – READ MORE

