Pelosi called ‘Badly Misinformed’ After She Claims FEMA Is Underprepared Due to Border Spending

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kevin McAleenan called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “misinformed” after she claimed FEMA is underprepared.

The state of Florida is currently preparing for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category Five storm that is expected to hit state. Although the storm is expected to skirt the state, rather than make a direct hit, the state is not taking any risks as the powerful storm could still bring extream damage.

Now that the U.S. is facing a pending natural disaster, many have claimed that the decision to move funds from FEMA to the border was a bad idea.

FEMA FUNDING: McAleenan says Speaker Pelosi is “badly misinformed about the impact” of DHS transferring money from FEMA to fund the border wall. “We believe we have fully adequate funding and no money has actually been moved at this point to begin with.” pic.twitter.com/xYY4yg5FQh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 1, 2019

McAleenan, however, claimed Pelosi was "badly misinformed" about the impact on FEMA. During an interview on "Face the Nation," McAleenan explained why he felt Pelosi was wrong.