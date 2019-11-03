Pelosi Blasts 2020 Democrats: ‘There’s Very Strong Opposition’ To Your Ideas

Democratic House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Friday over their far-left policy ideas, warning that the country is not “San Francisco.”

“What works in San Francisco does not necessarily work in Michigan,” Pelosi told Bloomberg News. “As a left-wing San Francisco liberal I can say to these people: What are you thinking?”

Pelosi specifically raised the alarm over socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) proposed $93 trillion “Green New Deal,” which Ocasio-Cortez’s former Cheif-of-Staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted was about implementing socialism.

“There’s very strong opposition on the labor side to the Green New Deal because it’s like 10 years, no more fossil fuel. Really?” Pelosi said.

Pelosi has long opposed Ocasio-Cortez’s extremist policies and “threw some serious shade on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – denying her a coveted spot on a special panel on climate change and brushing off her Green New Deal,” The New York Post wrote back in February.

Pelosi has repeatedly dismissed the Green New Deal in interviews and comments to reporters. – READ MORE