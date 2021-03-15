Pelosi Blames Trump For Border Crisis, Says Biden Inherited ‘Broken System’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday blamed former President Trump for the current crisis at the U.S. southern border, saying that President Biden inherited a “broken system” from the previous administration.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” Pelosi said Sunday morning during an appearance on ABC.

“What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest,” she said, adding that the Biden administration is effecting “a transition from what was wrong before to what is right.”

Pelosi added that she is “so pleased” that Biden has sent the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help handle the influx of migrants.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security ordered FEMA to assist border authorities for the next 90 days and “help receive, shelter and transport the children” who have crossed into the U.S. illegally. The number of children detained at the border has tripled to a record high since Biden was sworn in, with close to 4,000 migrant children currently in Border Patrol custody. Due to the high numbers of children currently showing up at the border, some children have been kept in Border Patrol custody longer than the maximum 72 hours. – READ MORE

