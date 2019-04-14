Pelosi attacks Trump from Germany, accusing him of trying to ‘fan the flames’ over 9/11

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted President Trump during her trip to Germany on Saturday, claiming Trump’s criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Sept. 11 comments were an attempt to “fan the flames” and make the U.S. “less safe.”

Pelosi was in Germany to visit U.S. troops on Saturday, but the overseas trip didn’t stop her from weighing in on the political feud over Omar’s comments.

“The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack,” wrote Pelosi on Twitter.

As we visit our troops in Stuttgart to thank them and be briefed by them, we honor our first responsibility as leaders to protect and defend the American people. It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 13, 2019

