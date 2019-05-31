Pelosi Attacks Facebook As ‘Willing Enabler’ of Russia, Still Owns Up to $1 Million In Company Stock

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has up to $1 million in Facebook, a company she said on Wednesday was a “willing enabler of Russian interference” in the 2016 election.

Pelosi’s sharp criticism of the social media giant was a direct response to its decision to flag an altered video of her as false rather than remove it altogether. She told a local California radio station the decision calls into question whether they “wittingly” conspired with Russians to interfere in the 2016 election.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians,” Pelosi said. “I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false.”

“I think they have proven—by not taking down something they know is false—that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi has been an investor in Facebook since shortly after its initial public offering on May 23, 2012, when her husband purchased between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of stock, according to financial disclosures.

It has been a good investment for Pelosi. The closing share price of Facebook stock on the date of the initial purchase was $32, a fraction of the $183.50 opening share price Wednesday when Pelosi attacked it as a "willing enabler" of Russia.


