Pelosi And Schumer Claim Barr Letter ‘Raises As Many Questions As It Answers’

Dynamic duo Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a terse statement Monday morning refusing to acknowledge that a letter released yesterday by Attorney General William Barr, summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, represents Mueller’s final conclusions fairly and accurately.

In a public statement, the pair claimed that they cannot take Barr’s summary at face value, according to the Hill, and argued that Barr’s statement “raised further questions” about President Donald Trump’s role in a now-debunked conspiracy to alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

“Attorney General Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers,” they said in their joint statement. “The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay.”

Barr, of course, discusses the possibility of making the report public in the letter issued Sunday afternoon, noting that while the report’s contents are protected as confidential by federal law, he and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would be willing to work with Congress to make segments of the report available for consumption — within reason. – READ MORE