Pelosi and Dems Tell Trump Not to Run in 2020 — His Campaign Says There’s ‘Zero Chance’ of That Happening

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), appeared in a Rolling Stone video in which she urged President Donald Trump not to run in the 2020 presidential election — and his campaign clapped back at her statement.

Appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, Pelosi, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), were represented as the “women shaping the future.”

Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Jahana Hayes share their advice for young women, what they would say to Trump and their go-to theme song. See more from our #WomenShapingtheFuture cover here: https://t.co/fbcMUMnNxK pic.twitter.com/nGCFLwZhG3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2019

However, Pelosi’s hope that Trump won’t run in the 2020 race won’t become a reality, according to Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s 2020 campaign national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, and former congressional press secretary Rochelle Ritchie appeared on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” late Friday to discuss the speaker’s remarks.

"There's zero chance of that happening," McEnany said. "I can tell you the president is excited for this campaign. He's geared up. He's ready."