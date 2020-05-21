Pelosi Addresses Her ‘Morbidly Obese’ Comments About Trump: ‘I Didn’t Know He’d Be so Sensitive’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is responding to President Donald Trump’s attack on her after she called him “morbidly obese.”

“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive,” Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday afternoon.

She added, “He’s always talking about other people’s… their weight, their pounds.”

She continued, “So much of the time has been spent on what he said rather than that, I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that’s not been approved except under certain circumstances … he should be saying what your previous guest mentioned, things that would help people.” – READ MORE

