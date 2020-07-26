Pelosi accused of promoting Chinese propaganda: ‘What does the Chinese Communist Party have on the Democrats?’ (VIDEO)

I don’t know what the Chinese have on the politicians in the Democrat Party, but they have a China problem. Why do they refuse to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable? pic.twitter.com/P58Lw6uHhU — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 23, 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of promoting Chinese propaganda, openly wondering what the communist nation “has on the Democrats.”

Congressman McCarthy made the allegation during a press conference noting that the House Speaker’s use of the phrase “the Trump virus” is promoting China’s message.

“China’s deception has directly led to Americans’ deaths,” the California Republican detailed. “China covered up the truth about the virus. China hoarded personal protective equipment and tried to extort other countries for political leverage. Now, China is trying to hack our vaccines, which will harm our ability to serve the world and solve this problem.” – READ MORE

