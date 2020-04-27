Pelosi: A Minimum Guaranteed Income May Now Be ‘Worthy of Our Attention’

As Congress weighs another relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has many small businesses closed until stay-at-home orders are lifted, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) floated out the possibility of a minimum guaranteed income for workers.

Pelosi said on “MSNBC Live” a minimum guaranteed income is “perhaps” now “worthy” of getting looked at being added into the next funding package.

“s we go forward, let’s see what works,” Pelosi outlined. “What is operational, and what needs other attention? Others have suggested a minimum … guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business as important as that is to the vitality of our economy and other people who are not in the public sector meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well.” – READ MORE

