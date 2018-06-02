Pedophile Who Threatened To Kill President Now Running For Congress Thanks To Hillary Pal McAuliffe

An admitted pedophile who served 16 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate the president of the United States is now running for Congress thanks to former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Nathan Larson is an independent candidate in Virginia who admitted to HuffPost that he’s a pedophile who bragged in blog posts about raping his ex-wife and fantasized online about having sex with young children.

Larson was sentenced to 16 months in prison in October 2009 for threatening to kill the president.

“I am writing to inform you that in the near future, I will kill the President of the United States of America,” Larson wrote in a Sept. 2008 email to the Secret Service. He then “laid out the reasons why he intended to kill the president and how he intended to carry out the assassination,” the Denver Post reported at the time of his conviction. The threat came at the end of former President George W. Bush’s second term.

Anyone convicted of a felony in Virginia automatically loses the rights to vote and run for office. But McAuliffe restored those rights to tens of thousands of convicted felonsin August 2016. And that included Larson, HuffPost first noted on Thursday. – READ MORE

