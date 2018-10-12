Pedophile Who Later Claimed To Be Transgender Sentenced To Life After Attacking Women In Women’s Prison

A convicted pedophile who declared he was a woman once he was in prison, then was jailed with other women, was sentenced to life by a British judge after the pedophile had attacked two women at the women’s prison.

Stephen Terence Wood, 52, who now calls himself Karen White and has been called a “predatory and controlling” rapist, had already been convicted of indecent assault, indecent exposure and gross indecency involving children, animal cruelty and dishonesty, according to The Guardian.

The British Ministry of Justice has apologized for transferring White to the female prison; the Ministry acknowledged it had not considered White’s previous history before moving him.

Judge Christopher Batty told White, “You are a predator and highly manipulative and in my view you are a danger. You represent a significant risk of serious harm to children, to women and to the general public.”- READ MORE

Donald Courtney Biggs, 40, pleaded guilty in February “to a felony count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity in a case that the U.S. Attorney’s Office says involves at least two years of secret recordings of juveniles changing clothes, showering and using the bathroom in his home, on multiple church trips and at summer camps,” the Mail Tribune reported.

During the sentencing, 45-year-old Kevin Patrick Smith, who is reportedly the father of one of the victims, jumped over the railing and punched Biggs.

The hit knocked Biggs to the ground where he lay in the fetal position, and he ultimately landed in the hospital. – READ MORE