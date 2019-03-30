Pedophile Sentenced To 18 Years Will Receive $1.8 Million Government Pension While In Jail

Stanley Patrick Weber is a former U.S. government pediatrician that was convicted in September of sexually abusing Native American boys and is set to serve 18 years in prison. Records indicate that he is supposed to receive $1.8 million from a government pension during the course of his prison term. Unless congress changes federal law, the government “likely can’t stop the pension payments” either, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal.

Weber worked at federal Indian Health Service hospitals for roughly three decades and was convicted of sexually abusing two boys on a reservation in Montana. He’s also going to be facing another trial for allegations that he sexually assaulted four other boys in South Dakota. The doctor was on duty at government hospitals or in his government-provided homes when the abuse occurred, according to the article.

Weber is appealing his conviction and has plead not guilty ahead of his second trial.

When complaints about his conduct on reservations arose, Weber was transferred from one reservation to another, as detailed in investigative reports by The Wall Street Journal and Frontline. The Trump administration said earlier this week that it would be heading up an investigation to look into why the IHS failed to stop Weber.

But the government has to continue to pay Weber his $1.8 million pension, regardless.