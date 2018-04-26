PEAK WOKE: White Actress Turns Down Role In West Side Story To Make Room For Latinas

Actress and singer Sierra Boggess, who originated the role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway, announced this week that she would not perform as Maria in a concert version of West Side Story at Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms in London because it “would once again deny Latinas the opportunity to sing this score.” Boggess had been criticized for accepting the role.

Boggess wrote on Facebook: Last week, it was announced that I will be singing in a concert of West Side Story at Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms in London. Because it was a concert presentation and not the show proper — I had signed on to lend my voice to honor Leonard Bernstein in his centennial this year, with an orchestra I have loved singing with for years, following in the long list of sopranos who have all sung the score before me.

After much reflection, I’ve realized that if I were to do this concert, it would once again deny Latinas the opportunity to sing this score, as well as deny the IMPORTANCE of seeing themselves represented onstage. And that would be a huge mistake. Since the announcement of this concert, I have had many conversations about why this is a crucial time, now more than ever, to not perpetuate the miscasting of this show. – READ MORE

