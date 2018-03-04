PBS to launch conservative talk show April 13

PBS, the public television network long accused of having a liberal bias, plans to launch a weekly conservative-oriented talk show April 13.

“In Principle” will feature hosts Michael Gerson and Amy Holmes, who plan to interview two guests each Friday on topics including race, gun control and whether conservatism is the right message for the working class.

“I find when I go around the country that there is actually a hunger for serious, civil dialogue as an alternative to the bitterness of our civic discourse,” said Gerson, a columnist who has been a frequent guest on “PBS NewsHour.”

“We need a place where we can have thoughtful, reasonable, in-depth conversations about politics, policy, culture — you name it — where we’re really talking to each other instead of shouting at each other,” said Holmes, who has appeared on Fox News Channel and worked for Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze.”

Learn about “In Principle,” a new #pubmedia public affairs program produced by @wetatvfm and premiering on @PBS stations Friday April 13, 2018. Columnist Michael Gerson and political commentator Amy Holmes co-host the CPB supported series: https://t.co/uUYSGb4K1d pic.twitter.com/77RSJggFbl — CPB (@CPBmedia) February 28, 2018

While Gerson has often found himself at odds with President Donald Trump, he said Holmes more often takes the president’s side, or acts as the “anti-anti-Trump.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *