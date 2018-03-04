True Pundit

Politics

PBS to launch conservative talk show April 13

Posted on by
Share:

PBS, the public television network long accused of having a liberal bias, plans to launch a weekly conservative-oriented talk show April 13.

“In Principle” will feature hosts Michael Gerson and Amy Holmes, who plan to interview two guests each Friday on topics including race, gun control and whether conservatism is the right message for the working class.

“I find when I go around the country that there is actually a hunger for serious, civil dialogue as an alternative to the bitterness of our civic discourse,” said Gerson, a columnist who has been a frequent guest on “PBS NewsHour.”

“We need a place where we can have thoughtful, reasonable, in-depth conversations about politics, policy, culture — you name it — where we’re really talking to each other instead of shouting at each other,” said Holmes, who has appeared on Fox News Channel and worked for Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze.”

While Gerson has often found himself at odds with President Donald Trump, he said Holmes more often takes the president’s side, or acts as the “anti-anti-Trump.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

PBS to launch conservative talk show April 13
PBS to launch conservative talk show April 13

PBS, the public television network long accused of having a liberal bias, plans to launch a weekly conservative-oriented talk show April 13.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: