PBS Correspondent: Dems Hoping for Tearful Impeachment Hearings (VIDEO)

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said congressional Democrats are looking for emotional witnesses to get viewers invested in impeachment proceedings.

Alcindor told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell that Democrats are hoping to make viewers “emotionally attached” to this week’s impeachment hearings by bringing “blockbuster witnesses,” including one who cried during her deposition. She also told Mitchell that Democratic aides considered the Robert Mueller testimony about the Russia investigation a failure due to a lack of emotion.

“They want Marie Yovanovitch to be there because I’m told she cried during her deposition,” Alcindor said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports. “So she’s really someone there to be emotional so that people can feel sympathetic.”

Alcindor argued Yovanovitch’s emotion could help send the message to the public that government officials “were actual victims” of Trump’s policies. – READ MORE