PAYBACK: Donald Trump Jr. Just Took Steve Bannon’s Head Off With One Tweet

Wow, that escalated quickly.

Donald Trump Jr. teed off on Steve Bannon on Wednesday, poking fun at the GOP strategist with a heavy dose of sarcasm for pissing away the GOP Senate seat in Alabama by backing a failed candidate.

Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/J9O8CUfJAD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Alabama now has one US senator who is a Democrat and another who used to be a Democrat. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 3, 2018