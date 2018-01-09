True Pundit

PAY BACK: Trump Lawyer Sues Buzzfeed News for Publishing “Lie-Filled” Trump Dossier

Things just got worse for the Ivy-league poindexters running Buzzfeed News.

Michael Cohen, lawyer for President Donald Trump, just filed suit against the partisan news site who was all-too anxious to publish a 30-page plus phony dossier on Donald Trump.

The falsified Dossier also claimed Cohen had traveled abroad to meet bad state actors in Prague as part of a scheme waged by the Trump camp prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen announced the suit on Twitter.

This story is developing.

