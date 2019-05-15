Pavlich: Kamala Harris’ Gun Control Proposals Are ‘Going to Be a Problem for Her’

Katie Pavlich said Sen. Kamala Harris’ proposed executive action on gun control would be “an attack on Second Amendment rights.”

On “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, Pavlich, a Fox News contributor, said when Harris talks about “good ideas” to deal with gun violence, she’s really referring to a “gun ban.”

“She’s not talking about safety measures, she’s not talking about giving law enforcement more ability to prosecute people who are using guns incorrectly, people who are already breaking the law,” Pavlich said.

“Yet we keep hearing this talking point from Democrats like Kamala Harris, that they want to ban this firearm, which is owned by millions of law-abiding Americans,” Pavlich said. “And so it is an attack on Second Amendment rights, and it doesn’t solve the issue that she claims to be going after.”

“Of course people want gun safety, of course people want background checks,” Pavlich said. “But when it comes to actually solving problems, taking away the Second Amendment rights of Americans and claiming that you’re solving a problem … that is going to be a problem for her.” – READ MORE