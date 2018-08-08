Paul Ryan Thought Donald Trump Was Complimenting Him When He Called Him ‘Boy Scout’

A New York Times Magazine profile of retiring Speaker, Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), is making the rounds early Tuesday. Ryan’s candid discussion with New York Times chief national correspondent, Mark Leibovich, contained at least one embarrassing anecdote.

Ryan’s complex and often contentious relationship with President Donald Trump is eloquently summarized in just one paragraph:

Trump used to call Ryan “Boy Scout.” “I thought it was a compliment,” said Ryan, a former altar boy and habitual people-pleaser. But after the Republican-controlled Congress passed a few bills Trump announced to Ryan that he would stop using the nickname. “So I guess he meant it as an insult all along,” the speaker said. “I didn’t realize.” Ryan shrugged.

It’s no secret that Trump was not always a fan of Ryan. When Ryan took the gavel to succeed outgoing Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), Trump made it clear that Ryan wasn’t his pick in a backhanded compliment of sorts.- READ MORE

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) acknowledged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was to blame for preventing the initiation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s impeachment.

Host Jeanine Pirro said to DeSantis, “Paul Ryan wouldn’t get on board, and as I understand it, he didn’t want this impeachment to go through, or contempt of Congress. Here is the bottom line: Am I somewhat right about Paul Ryan and the leadership? Because you come on every week and all your friends come on who are Congressmen, and you are trying to do it. Somebody is stopping you. Who is stopping you?” – READ MORE

