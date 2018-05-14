Paul Ryan Says Trump Will Be ‘Asset’ For Republicans In Mid-Term Elections

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is abandoning the job so he can “spend more time” with his family, says he thinks President Donald Trump will actually be a plus for Republican candidates in the mid-term elections.

The Wisconsin Republican said Trump can help in some key states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016.

“The president is strong in these states,” Ryan told hundreds of attendees at a Wisconsin Republican convention on Saturday. “He’s an asset.

“Whether I’m running around southern Wisconsin or America, nobody is talking about Stormy Daniels. Nobody is talking about Russia. They’re talking about their lives and their problems. They’re talking about their communities, they’re talking about jobs, they’re talking about the economy, they’re talking about national security,” Ryan said. – READ MORE

