Paul Ryan says Ocasio-Cortez didn’t really listen ‘to a thing I said’ when he offered her advice

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) listened much to the advice he gave her about being one of the youngest members of the House.

In an interview Tuesday night at the annual dinner for Forward Jainesville, a community organization based in his hometown, Ryan quipped that he thought Ocasio-Cortez had ignored his advice while revealing that he had met the New York congresswoman after her election victory last year.

“I talked to her, AOC — everybody calls her AOC … She’s the youngest person now there. I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new. I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” Ryan said, to laughter from the audience.

“Take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle any — see how it works first,” he added of the advice he gave to Ocasio-Cortez. – READ MORE