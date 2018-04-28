Paul Ryan forces out House priest because he ‘aligned with Democrats’: report

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan forced out the Jesuit priest who had served as House chaplain since 2011, in an apparent partisan squabble, a new report said Thursday.

House Democrats believe the ouster of Rev. Patrick Conroy was “because Republicans thought he was aligned with Democrats,” a senior Democratic aide told The Hill.

Conroy’s letter of resignation, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, said he was stepping down because of a request from the Wisconsin Republican, who is also a Catholic.

“As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives,” the April 15 letter to Ryan said. – READ MORE

