Paul Ryan: Conservatism Is Doomed if We Trust Donald Trump Populist Appeal

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to condemn the populist appeal of former President Donald Trump during a Thursday evening speech at the Reagan library.

“If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan plans to say according to speech excerpts released to Punchbowl News.

To win back the majority in Congress, Ryan will predict, Republicans need to focus on “conservative principles” and be agreeable.

“We win majorities by directing our loyalty and respect to voters, and by staying faithful to the conservative principles that unite us,” he plans to say. “This was true even when the person leading our movement was as impressive, polished, and agreeable as they come.”

While he was House Speaker, Paul Ryan announced his decision not to run for re-election in April 2018 before Republicans lost their majority and Nancy Pelosi seized power.