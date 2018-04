Paul Ryan: Comey a Man of Integrity, ‘As Far as I Know’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said former FBI Director James Comey was a man of integrity, as far as he knew.

When asked if Comey is a man of integrity Ryan said, “As far as I know. I don’t know him very well. I’ve — two or three briefings is about what I had with James Comey.” – READ MORE

