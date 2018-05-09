Politics
Paul Ryan calls for Justice Department to hand over Russia investigation documents
House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, Tuesday called on the Department of Justice to hand over controversial documents related to the Russia investigation.
But Mr. Ryan would not say if he supported the effort of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the documents are not given to Congress.
“We expect the administration to comply with our document requests as a matter of form for the executive branch and our legislative branch oversight,” Mr. Ryan said at morning press conference. “So I haven’t spoken with Devinabout this, we have a thorough process we go through, but we clearly expect the administration to honor our document requests.”
The battle over the documents has fallen along partisan lines. – READ MORE
