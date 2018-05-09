Paul Ryan calls for Justice Department to hand over Russia investigation documents

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, Tuesday called on the Department of Justice to hand over controversial documents related to the Russia investigation.

But Mr. Ryan would not say if he supported the effort of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the documents are not given to Congress.

“We expect the administration to comply with our document requests as a matter of form for the executive branch and our legislative branch oversight,” Mr. Ryan said at morning press conference. “So I haven’t spoken with Devinabout this, we have a thorough process we go through, but we clearly expect the administration to honor our document requests.”

The battle over the documents has fallen along partisan lines. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1