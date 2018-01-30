Paul Ryan calls to ‘cleanse’ the FBI, backs surveillance memo release

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Tuesday to “cleanse” the FBI as he openly backed the release of a controversial memo that purportedly details alleged surveillance abuses by the U.S. government.

“Let it all out, get it all out there. Cleanse the organization,” Ryan, R-Wis., said.

He added, “I think we should disclose all this stuff. It’s the best disinfectant. Accountability, transparency — for the sake of the reputation of our institutions.”

The striking remarks came at a breakfast with anchors and reporters ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address; much of the session was off the record.

Ryan spoke on-record to address the controversy over the House Intelligence Committee voting late Monday to make public the surveillance memo.

Ryan said “we should disclose,” and “disclosure is the way to go.”

He said problems at the FBI and Justice Department should be cleaned out, and “covering up mischief would be worse.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *