Paul Ryan Blames John McCain for Tanking Obamacare Repeal
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) blamed Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Fox Business on Tuesday for tanking Obamacare repeal.
Ryan told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, “Republicans passed the biggest entitlement reform package ever when we passed our healthcare bill. Unfortunately, somebody did this instead of that in the Senate, and it didn’t pass.”
“We have to get our other partners in government to be willing to do the kind of entitlement reform that we’re willing to do in the House,” Ryan added. – READ MORE