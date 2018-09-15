    True Pundit

    Paul Manafort pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate in deal with Mueller team

    Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in federal court Friday as part of a plea agreement that involves cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and allows him to avoid a second trial.

    “I plead guilty,” Manafort, 69, told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman in Washington.

    Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told the judge that Manafort’s deal includes a cooperation agreement with prosecutors, who are investigating whether any Trump associates played a role in Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. That could include interviews with prosecutors and testifying in court.

    A defense attorney for Manafort told Fox News the deal includes “full cooperation.”

    But the president’s team downplayed the significance of Manafort’s plea.

    “Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “The reason: the president did nothing wrong.” – READ MORE

     

