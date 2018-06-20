Paul Manafort Killed Five People Too? — ABC News Apologizes After Banner Falsely Claims Paul Manafort Killed Five People

ABC News issued an apology Wednesday after a banner during a live report claimed that former Donald Trump aide Paul Manafort had admitted to killing five people.

The network covered President Donald Trump’s afternoon meeting live in anticipation of his announcement that he was issuing a directive to end the practice of separating parents and children caught crossing the border illegally.

During the ABC broadcast, the banner briefly displayed the chyron “Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” While the former Trump campaign manager is in jail after his bail was revoked, he has not pleaded guilty to any crimes and has not been charged with manslaughter.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1