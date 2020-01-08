Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is appearing to be having technical difficulties as he acknowledged Wednesday on Twitter that his IP address had been “compromised” and used to “download child pornography.”

Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020

Same Energy pic.twitter.com/u8v843GloF — The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) January 8, 2020

The biggest tell that you’re lying is that no one would be motivated to debase you more than you already have — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) January 8, 2020

Several observers were skeptical of Krugman’s claim. Others had some fun at his expense. – READ MORE