Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is appearing to be having technical difficulties as he acknowledged Wednesday on Twitter that his IP address had been “compromised” and used to “download child pornography.”

“Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography,” Krugman wrote in the tweet. “I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there.”

Several observers were skeptical of Krugman’s claim. Others had some fun at his expense. – READ MORE

