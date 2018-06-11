True Pundit

Paul Krugman accuses media of ‘pro-Trump bias’

Economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said the news media’s tendency to strike balance when covering President Trump is injecting a “pro-Trump bias” in their reporting.

Krugman wrote in a series of Twitter posts that reporters would be more accurate in their White House coverage if they didn’t “pretend to take it seriously” when Trump does something controversial.

“It’s normal to feel that people you disagree with politically are offering bad solutions to our problems,” he wrote in one tweet. “But Trump has brought something new: his policy agenda is almost entirely directed at problems we don’t have — problems that exist only in his warped imagination.”- READ MORE

