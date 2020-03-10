Patton Oswalt Imagines Trump Supporters Dying from Coronavirus

Comedian-actor Patton Oswalt posted a tweet on Tuesday in which he imagined supporters of President Donald Trump dying from coronavirus.

The Ratatouille star joked that “MAGA” supporters infected with COVID-19 would be obsessed with the media’s treatment of President Trump as they coughed themselves to death.

MAGAt dying from COVID-19: “Why did the *cough* media treat Trump so *cough cough* unfairly…” https://t.co/kWdATsCY3K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 10, 2020

Oswalt was responding to an unsubstantiated claim that President Trump has asked Attorney General William Barr to launch a Justice Department investigation into the media’s coverage of the coronavirus.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman recently cited an “anonymous source close to the White House” who alleges that President Trump “wants Justice to open investigations of the media for market manipulation.” But the Vanity Fair report never says that the president asked Barr to launch such an investigation, as Oswalt’s retweet claims. – READ MORE

