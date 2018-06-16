True Pundit

Entertainment

Patton Oswalt hits ‘peak Hollywood elitism’ after comparing the Bible to ‘My Little Pony’

Posted on by
Share:

Whenever anyone asks you, “How can Christians continue to support Donald Trump in light of all of his personal issues?” show them this tweet where he compared Christianity and the Bible to “My Little Pony,” “Game of Thrones” and “Legend of Zelda”:

They. Will. Never. Learn.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Patton Oswalt hits 'peak Hollywood elitism' after comparing the Bible to 'My Little Pony'
Patton Oswalt hits 'peak Hollywood elitism' after comparing the Bible to 'My Little Pony'

They. Will. Never. Learn.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: