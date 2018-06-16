Patton Oswalt hits ‘peak Hollywood elitism’ after comparing the Bible to ‘My Little Pony’

Whenever anyone asks you, “How can Christians continue to support Donald Trump in light of all of his personal issues?” show them this tweet where he compared Christianity and the Bible to “My Little Pony,” “Game of Thrones” and “Legend of Zelda”:

Dear people citing The Bible:

It’s a cool book with some wonderful passages but it also has ghost sex & giants & super babies & demons. It’s why we don’t make laws based on Game of Thrones, My Little Pony or Legend of Zelda. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 15, 2018

They. Will. Never. Learn.

