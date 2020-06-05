Patton Oswalt Compares Antifa Rioters to U.S. Troops Who Landed at Normandy

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt is defending the violent, far-left Antifa after President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. will classify the extremist group as a terrorist organization.

“I’m 100% with you Donald!” Oswalt tweeted sarcastically with a photo of the World War II D-Day landing. “Antifa has been horrible for so long. Here’s some anti-fascists ruining a perfectly good beach day in France! Wish you could have been there to stop them!”

I’m 100% with you Donald! Antifa has been horrible for so long. Here’s some anti-fascists ruining a perfectly good beach day in France! Wish you could have been there to stop them! https://t.co/1eOBVIdNYm pic.twitter.com/caPzj7ojaB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2020

The Ratatouille star compared Antifa rioters — who have destroyed numerous small businesses and assaulted innocent bystanders in recent days — to U.S. troops landing at Normandy on D-Day. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --