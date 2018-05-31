Patti Blagojevich Praises Trump BUT Destroys Mueller & Comey: They ‘Perverted the Law Against My Family’ Too

The wife of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich reacted to reports that President Trump is considering a presidential pardon for him.

Blagojevich, sentenced in 2011 following a case related to attempting to “sell” Barack Obama’s senate seat, is serving 14 years in a Colorado federal prison.

Patricia Blagojevich said Trump is a “kind man” who has always been nice to her family. Trump invited Gov. Blagojevich on “Celebrity Apprentice” prior to his sentencing.

We are all so grateful that the president is thinking of us in this way,” she said.

Martha MacCallum asked about the fact Robert Mueller and James Comey were involved in Gov. Blagojevich’s prosecution, as they are in the probe into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia.

“I see that these same people that did this to my family, [who] secretly taped us, twisted the facts, perverted the law [which put] my husband in jail — These people are trying to do it on a larger scale (to Trump),” she said.

