Patriots player: I won’t visit White House, but it ‘would be dope’ to meet Obama instead

New England Patriots player Duron Harmon said that he won’t visit President Trump’s White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win.

Speaking to TMZ Sports after the Patriots’ win against the Los Angeles Rams, Harmon said he wouldn’t join his teammates for a visit.

“They don’t want me in the White House,” said Harmon, who plays safety for the Patriots.

He did, however, acknowledge it “would be dope” to meet former President Obama, like the Golden State Warriors did earlier this year.

“We love you over here, man,” Harmon said, referring to Obama.

When the Patriots last won the Super Bowl in 2017, a number of players, including Harmon, refused to visit the White House, some citing lack of support for Trump.

Trump is known to be a fan of the Patriots, however, and is friends with quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. – READ MORE