Patriots owner praises Trump for working for country’s ‘best interests’

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised President Trump during an interview Friday on “Fox & Friends,” saying he was “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

Kraft, who has a long friendship with Trump, said he was glad to have the president’s support in the upcoming Super Bowl because “we can use every fan who wants to support us.”

Kraft previously told “Fox & Friends” that Trump helped him in his “toughest time,” the 2011 death of his wife, Myra Kraft.

“He’s been great to me over these last two decades,” Kraft said last February.

Kraft also met with the president at Trump Tower shortly after his election victory.