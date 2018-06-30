Patriotic Music Star Accepts White House Invite, Shuts Down Critics

But nothing is going to stop one “American Idol” finalist from performing on the White House lawn on Independence Day this year.

“I think it’s kinda a really unfortunate thing people can’t separate politics and patriotism,” Jax told TMZ.

The New Jersey singer went on to explain that she comes from a strong military background. Her 20-year-old younger brother is a marine and her father was a first responder during the 9/11 terror attack, Fox News reported.

“It’s really important thing for me to take this opportunity and be happy and honor my family,” she said. “I don’t think it’s about me and I don’t think it’s about the president of the United States. I think it’s about honoring our troops and honoring the birthday of our country.”

She concluded, “I think it’s really important to keep that in mind and not to bring any politics into it.”

The July 4 concert on the south lawn of the White House will star singers Jax, Jonny Brenns and Sara Evans. It will air on the Hallmark Channel Wednesday as well.

Jax, on the other hand, knows this is “an opportunity I just can’t pass up.”

“If it was Barack Obama, if it were Hillary, if any president or anybody in the world was inviting me to perform on the lawn at the White House, it’s an opportunity I just can’t pass up,” Jax told TMZ.

“It’s such an honor and such an incredible place. Who in their lifetime gets to say that they get to sing at the White House?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1